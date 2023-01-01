Russell Brand's tour dates postponed following sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand's remaining tour dates have been postponed following the accusations of sexual assault against him.

On Saturday, the British comedian was accused of rape and sexual assault by four women in a bombshell newspaper article and documentary, and London's Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that they received a report of alleged assault against Brand on Sunday.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star continued with his Bipolarisation U.K. tour after the news broke on Saturday, performing at the Wembley Park Theatre in London. However, the tour promoter announced on Monday that the rest of his live shows had been postponed.

Brand was due to perform in Windsor on Tuesday night, followed by Plymouth on 22 September and Wolverhampton on 28 September.

In addition, a YouTube spokesperson announced that they have suspended monetisation on Brand's channel, meaning he won't be able to make money from the advertising on his videos.

"If a creator's off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action," the spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that they have suspended the 48-year-old for "violating" its "creator responsibility policy".

They confirmed to the BBC that "all channels that may be owned or operated" by Brand will be suspended from monetisation.

Meanwhile, the Get Him to the Greek actor, who has become an online guru in recent years, did not host his traditional live show on the video platform Rumble on Monday. He usually does a live show every Monday at 5pm U.K. time.

In the joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, four women accused Brand of rape or sexual assault between 2006 and 2013. The report to the Met Police relates to an alleged incident in 2003.

In a pre-emptive video released on Friday, Brand denied all the allegations against him, insisting that his relationships were "absolutely always consensual".