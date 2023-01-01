Mark Wahlberg doesn't think he'll be acting at current pace for 'much longer'

Mark Wahlberg doesn't think he'll be acting at the pace he is now "that much longer".

During an interview with Cigar Aficionado, the veteran actor opened up about the future of his long-running career in the film industry.

"Well, I'm certainly working harder now than ever," the 52-year-old told the publication. "Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we'll see what their interests are, but I don't think that I'll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now."

He added, "That's for sure. Because that's the most difficult thing."

The Ted star shares four children, Ella, 20, Michael 17, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 13, with his wife Rhea Durham, to whom he has been married since 2009.

Mark has acted in a number of movies in the last five years, including Infinite, Me Time, Mile 22, Spenser Confidential, Instant Family and Uncharted.

"I started becoming a producer out of necessity," he told the publication of the evolution of his career. "I didn't want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo (DiCaprio) to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it. I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny."

The star noted that he would also consider stepping into the director role to work with "some of the other great talents".

In the meantime, Mark has been acquiring multiple businesses, including the tequila brand Flecha Azul.