Ashley Judd 'got fired' for speaking out against Donald Trump

Ashley Judd has claimed she was fired from a major job after quoting Donald Trump.

Back in 2017, the Heat star quoted the former president's infamous "grab them by the p***y" remarks while reading a spoken word poem at the Women's March in Washington D.C.

While speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York on Monday, Judd, 55, revealed the 2017 speech lost her a "life-changing" job.

"I quoted the president. He said it, he got elected. I quoted him, I got fired and lost income that would've changed my life," the actress stated.

Judd's passionate speech on Monday also saw her call for an end to sexual violence, which she labelled "the hill on which I'm willing to die".

"And still, some say boys will be boys, but we say here today that we love them and they will be held accountable for their actions, their attitudes, their sins of omission," she told the audience.

Judd has spoken openly in the past about being sexually assaulted on three occasions. She fell pregnant after one of the assaults and underwent an abortion.

In October 2015, the Double Jeopardy actress told Variety that she had been sexually harassed by a studio mogul but did not name the person.

Two years later, she claimed the person was Harvey Weinstein and said that the sexual harassment occurred during the 1997 filming of Kiss the Girls. She was one of the first women to go on the record about his misconduct in The New York Times' bombshell article in October 2017.