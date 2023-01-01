Chris Evans agrees with Quentin Tarantino's comments about Marvel movies

Chris Evans agrees with Quentin Tarantino's comments about Marvel actors.

In an interview with GQ, the 42-year-old admitted that the Pulp Fiction director was "right" when he said that the superhero characters are the stars of the Marvel movies rather than the actors.

Despite the multiple MCU movies he headlined as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Evans insisted it felt like a supporting role.

"That was the beauty of working on Marvel films. You never really had to be front and center. Even in your own films sometimes. Quentin Tarantino said it recently... and I was like, you know, he's right. The character is the star. You're there, but you don't feel the burden of it," he said.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige gently disagreed with Evans, stating, "I think it's something he was telling himself, and I think it's something many of the Avengers, including Robert (Downey Jr.), would tell themselves, which actually was very helpful to the process. But in certain cases, including Chris's, it's not entirely true."

Evans made his debut in the MCU in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and bowed out in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

While the actor wouldn't rule out returning to the Marvel family in the future, he admitted it wouldn't happen any time soon.

"I'll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of," he shared. "And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing. So, no time soon."

Evans also noted that he was trying to do less acting so he could pursue other interests.