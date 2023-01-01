Cindy Crawford felt objectified by Oprah Winfrey during 1986 interview

Cindy Crawford felt objectified by Oprah Winfrey when she appeared on her chat show in 1986.

During the Apple TV+ documentary series, The Super Models, a clip aired of Cindy's first-ever appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show alongside Elite Model Management founder John Casablancas.

In the snippet, Oprah introduced the young model to American viewers and asked, "Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a BODY."

Cindy, then 20, obliged Oprah's request and stood up and showed off her figure to the audience.

Reflecting on the interview in the documentary, the 57-year-old admitted she felt like a possession during that moment.

"I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard," she said, reports MailOnline. "When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here.'

"In the moment I didn't recognise it and watching it back I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really.' Especially from Oprah!"

Oprah, now 69, hosted her eponymous talk show between 1986 and 2011.

The Super Models, which charts the rise of Cindy, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, was released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday.