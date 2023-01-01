Dwayne Johnson open to WWE comeback

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he is open to a WWE comeback.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock, 51, shared that he had been in discussion with WWE chairman Vince McMahon regarding a potential face-off with Roman Reigns earlier this year.

While the event fell through, the Fast X actor admitted that he would like to make it happen at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

"There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia, I'm saying that that's a potential too, so I'm open," the star said. "But again, let's figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. And not only that, I always want to deliver to the locker room, and the boys and the girls back there that are working their a**es off. What can we do that can put them in a position to be a part of something that is a new change and era in this world of pro wrestling?"

Johnson then responded to McAfee's question regarding his concerns about suffering an injury in the ring.

"Honestly brother, it's not the injury that I'm concerned about because that's just part of it," he replied. "It's just part of the game you sign up for. You get hurt, we all get hurt. That's just the way it is."

He added, "It's not even the schedule, because I can control the schedule to a large degree. Me going back to WWE and wrestling a match, it always comes down to the reason why and what can we create that's never been done before for the fans."

The professional wrestler-turned-actor surprised fans on Friday by making a surprise appearance at a WWE Smackdown taping in Denver, Colorado.

Johnson left the WWE in 2004. He then returned as a part-time performer in 2011 until 2013. He officially retired in 2019 to focus on his acting career.