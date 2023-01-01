Tom Hanks to co-create immersive space exhibition in London

Tom Hanks is to help create an immersive art exhibition dedicated to the Apollo moon missions.

Hanks, who famously played astronaut Jim Lovell in 1995's Apollo 13, is set to co-write and narrate The Moonwalkers at the Lightroom in London's Kings Cross with double BAFTA-nominated writer Christopher Riley.

The Moonwalkers will be directed and designed by 59 Productions and feature original NASA footage and images from Apollo Remastered, the classic photography book by Andy Saunders. Hanks will also interview astronauts on NASA's upcoming Artemis missions to return to the moon for the exhibition.

"Growing up as humankind was first going to the moon, I was transfixed by the Apollo missions and dreamed of making the voyages with the astronauts. I've worked on several projects that have attempted to bring alive the breathtaking scale of going to the moon and the razor-edge drama of each journey, each chapter of Apollo," the Forrest Gump star said in a statement.

"The extraordinary and unique production capabilities of Lightroom allow me, alongside Christopher Riley, to tell what we believe is the most visceral and enthralling story to date of humanity's journeys beyond our earth, including a unique insight into the next time human beings will walk on the moon: the Artemis missions."

In addition to famously playing Lovell, who shepherded the Apollo 13 mission back to Earth after an onboard explosion, Hanks also serves on the Board of Governors of the National Space Society and has been honoured by the Space Foundation.

Lovell is the only man to fly to the moon twice yet not set foot on it, as the Apollo 13 mission was forced to abort a planned touchdown on the lunar surface.