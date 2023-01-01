Cindy Crawford makes rare comments about marriage with Richard Gere

Cindy Crawford has made rare comments about her past marriage with Richard Gere.

During her new Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, the 57-year-old divulged rare details about her past relationship with the Pretty Woman star, 74.

"In the beginning of a relationship, when you're a young woman, you're like, 'You like baseball? I like baseball. You're really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I'll try that,'" the supermodel said, referring to Richard's practice of the religion.

Cindy, who was 22 when she met the actor, added, "You're willing to kind of mould yourself around whoever you are in love with."

The pair famously tied the knot in Las Vegas in 1991. They then announced their split three years later.

"He was older, so I just was like in a different circle, and not doing some of those same fashiony things anymore," the model shared.

Cindy has previously spoken about their short-lived marriage, telling Porter magazine in 2015 that she and the Runaway Bride actor "didn't spend enough time together".

Cindy went on to marry her current husband Rande Gerber in 1998. They share two children, Kaia, 22, and Presley, 24.

Meanwhile, Richard is married to Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva. The pair have been married since 2018.

The Super Models, which was released on 20 September, takes a look at the careers of iconic supermodels Cindy, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington,