Cindy Crawford recounts Oprah Winfrey interview: 'that was not okay'

Cindy Crawford has reflected on an awkward 1986 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During her new Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, the 57-year-old addressed Oprah's 1986 comments about her slender figure. Cindy was then just 20-years-old, and has now called Oprah's previous remarks "not okay".

In the 1986 television interview, Cindy was being introduced to the audience alongside her Elite Model Management representative John Casablancas.

"Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment," Oprah said at the time, as the model stood up to show her figure. "Now this is what I call a body," Oprah added.

"When you look at it through today's eyes, when Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here,'" Cindy explained, "In the moment I didn't recognise it, only when I look back at it am I like, 'Oh my gosh, that was so not okay, really. Especially from Oprah.'"

The Fair Game actress added that she felt "like the chattel or a child: be seen and not heard".

The Super Models docuseries recounted the fashion careers of Cindy and fellow models Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

The show premiered on 20 September.