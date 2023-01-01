Angelica Ross claims Emma Roberts apologised for alleged transphobic remark

Angelica Ross has claimed her co-star Emma Roberts privately apologised for making an alleged transphobic remark on the set of American Horror Story: 1984.

The transgender actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday and claimed that her co-star reached out to her privately to apologise for her alleged behaviour on the TV show's set in 2019.

"Thank you (Emma) for calling and apologising, recognizing your behaviour was not that of an ally," Angelica posted. "I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

The post came one day after Angelica accused Emma of misgendering her while the pair were on set together.

In her Tuesday Instagram Live, Angelica claimed that she was standing with Emma having a conversation when the 32-year-old said, "John! Angelica's being mean."

Angelica continued, "John is like, 'OK, ladies, that's enough, let's get back to work.' And then (Emma) looks at me and goes, 'Don't you mean lady?' And she turns around like this and covers her mouth. I'm staring at her, looking her dead a*s in the (camera), and I'm like, trying to process the f**k she just said."

While the alleged comment left her "blood boiling", the Pose actress didn't report it because she feared the repercussions. However, she stopped speaking to the Scream Queens star outside of filming.

"I didn't speak to that b**ch the entire time after that. She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me," Angelica stated. "She was like, 'Are you OK? You haven't been talking.' I was like, 'Mhm' because b**ch don't play me, because you've been playing mind games with everybody on the set."

Emma has yet to publicly address Angelica's claims.