Stephen Fry hospitalised after falling from O2 Arena stage

Stephen Fry has been hospitalised after falling from the stage at London's O2 Arena.

Editors at the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the British actor took a tumble off the stage after delivering a talk at the three-day CogX Festival last Thursday. He reportedly suffered injuries to his ribs and one of his legs in the fall and was subsequently hospitalised for treatment.

Confirming the incident, a representative for the festival said in a statement, "We were deeply concerned to hear of Stephen's accident after giving his inspirational speech on the impact of AI. We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery. We have opened our own inquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details."

According to a source, the 66-year-old TV personality had finished his talk and was walking off the stage when the accident occurred.

"It looked like it was too dark and there didn't look like there was a handrail," a source told the outlet. "He fell two metres to the floor. He looked to have been hurt as he had to leave in a wheelchair."

Stephen is believed to still be in hospital.

He has yet to publicly comment on the incident.