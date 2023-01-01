Steve Martin and Martin Short postpone Las Vegas live shows

Steve Martin and Martin Short have postponed their upcoming live shows in Las Vegas due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among the crew.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars were scheduled to bring their You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today tour to the Encore Theatre at the Wynn casino on Friday and Saturday.

However, Martin, 78, announced on X/Twitter on Wednesday that they had to postpone the shows due to coronavirus cases within the team.

"Dear fans and enemies, unfortunately, our sold-out shows at the Wynn in Las Vegas this Friday and Saturday has to be postponed because of rampant Covid in our crew and one other essential guy," he wrote, possibly referring to himself or Short, 73.

He then confused his followers by joking, "We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we are moving to mid-December, where your tickets will be honored with an added 'date-moving tax,' of nine thousand dollars."

The shows have been rescheduled to 15 and 16 December. Martin and Short are next slated to perform in Greensboro, North Carolina on 13 October.

Also on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel announced that he had Covid-19 and wouldn't be able to perform with his fellow late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert in Sin City over the weekend. That event has been cancelled.