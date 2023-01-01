Sophie Turner sues ex Joe Jonas to return children to England

Sophie Turner is suing her estranged husband Joe Jonas for the return of their two daughters to her native England.

On Thursday, the Game of Thrones actress filed the lawsuit in a Manhattan court requesting to secure "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained", according to documents obtained by Page Six.

The 27-year-old actress claimed in the filing that the "wrongful retention" started on 20 September.

Sophie also alleged that she and Joe had agreed in December that they would settle in England, making it their "forever home" after being based in Florida. They allegedly also agreed to look for schools for their eldest daughter Willa, three, in the U.K.

The former couple allegedly relocated from Miami to England on 10 April, according to the documents.

That summer, Sophie began filming a new miniseries, Joan, close to their new home while Joe set off on tour with his brothers.

According to the legal action, the British actress agreed "with hesitation" that their daughters would travel with Joe as he would have more time during the day to care for them.

"The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments," the documents explained, noting that this was a "temporary arrangement".

However, Sophie and Joe's marriage "very suddenly" began to break down following an argument on 15 August, the documents alleged. Joe subsequently filed for divorce on 5 September, which Sophie allegedly found out about "from the media".

In the document, Sophie also accused the Jonas Brothers singer of withholding their daughters' passports.

"The Father has possession of the children's passports," the documents claim. "He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."

According to the filing, Joe's lawyer confirmed to Sophie on Tuesday that he will not return the girls' passports or consent to them moving to England.

The pair married in 2019. Their second daughter, whose name has not been shared, was born in July 2022.