Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed

Angus Cloud's cause of death has been revealed.

It has been revealed that Angus Cloud, who passed away in July, died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and other substances, the Alameda County Coroner's Office confirmed on Thursday.

The Coroner's Office explained that the actor's cause of death was an "acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines."

Angus, who was best known for playing Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in HBO's hit series Euphoria, passed away at his parents home on 31 July in Oakland, California. The actor, who was 25 years old, was found unresponsive and confirmed dead by paramedics at around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Just a week before Angus's sudden death, his father, who was his "best friend", had been buried after he died from cancer.

Angus's family announced his death in a statement on 1 August.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."