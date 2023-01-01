Zendaya shuts down Tom Holland engagement rumours

Zendaya has set the record straight on rumours she's engaged to Tom Holland.

The Euphoria actress posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories on Thursday and many eagle-eyed fans spotted a pearl ring on her ring finger and wondered if the Spider-Man actor had popped the question.

However, Zendaya swiftly shut down the speculation in an Instagram video by pointing out that the jewellery wasn't on the engagement finger.

"I can't post anything, you guys," Zendaya said, laughing with a friend in the background. "I posted it for my hat... Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the news? Like, what?!"

The 27-year-old soon deleted the video, but not before it was widely shared on social media.

The Emmy-winning actress later posted the full-body shot of the original photo, in which she wore an old-school Golden State Warriors hat with a grey T-shirt, cream skirt and brown boots.

"Let me just put the full body back so y'all can relax lmao," she joked in the caption.

Zendaya and Tom met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their relationship was revealed in July 2021 when they were photographed kissing in a car.

Speaking of the photos later that year, Tom told GQ, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."