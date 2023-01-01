Andy Samberg gushes over 'incredible' Kate Winslet

Andy Samberg has gushed over his "incredible" Lee co-star Kate Winslet.

While speaking to Vogue as part of Kate's cover story, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that the Titanic actress was encouraging when he acted alongside her in his first dramatic role in the upcoming biopic Lee.

"She's incredible," the 45-year-old gushed. "I knew this (movie) would be of a certain quality, no matter what, because of her."

Andy told the publication that the British star, 47, even helped arrange his flights during the project to minimise his time away from his two young daughters, who live in Los Angeles.

"She said: 'We're going to make it happen for you, don't worry.' She was just thorough - somehow able to sway the creative flow of things in a positive way," he said.

The pair, as well as Alexander Skarsgard, Andrea Riseborough and Marion Cotillard, star in the British biographical drama film, directed by Ellen Kuras. It tells the story of Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue during World War II.

"I knew it was going to be emotional and intense and it was," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said of the film. "I lost a lot of family in the Holocaust. It was definitely something that shook me."

Lee premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. It has yet to receive a release date.