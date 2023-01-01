Jessica Chastain supports Sophie Turner amid Joe Jonas divorce

Jessica Chastain has weighed in on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's divorce.

The Interstellar star took to X - formerly known as Twitter - on Friday to share a post written by feminist author Roxane Gay in support of the Game of Thrones actress who is currently in the middle of a divorce from the Jonas Brothers singer.

"The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING," the post read. "And holding the children's passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh."

A second post by Roxane - which Jessica shared - stated, "And the thing is, these are not people I know or follow. I just read the 'news.' He has handled this SO badly that now I'm paying attention."

In her own words, Jessica, 46, called the author "The Oracle".

The posts referred to news surrounding Sophie and Joe's divorce proceedings and reported custody battle. The former couple share three-year-old Willa and a one-year-old whose name they have yet to announce.

Joe, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, earlier this month, calling their marriage "irretrievably broken" in the filing. Later, the pair released a joint statement claiming their breakup was a "united decision", despite reports surfacing that Joe was painting Sophie as an unfit mother.