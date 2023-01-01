The Nun II surpasses $200 million at global box office

The Nun II has earned more than $200 million (£163 million) at the global box office.

Along with topping the U.S. box office for a third week running since its release on 6 September, the horror sequel has now grossed $204 million (£166.6 million) internationally.

As reported by Collider, the Warner Bros. film added over $30 million (£24.5 million) from global markets in the last week, with its biggest territories being Mexico with $15 million (£12 million), Indonesia with $7.6 million (£6 million), Brazil with $7.2 million (£5.8 million), Italy with $5.4 million (£4.4 million), and the U.K. $4.7 million (£3.8 million).

The film, which starred Taissa Farmiga in the lead role of Sister Irene, opened in Germany and Austria this week and is set to screen in Korea on 27 September and Japan on 13 October.

Despite its impressive global box office numbers, the movie's earnings pale in comparison to its predecessor, 2018's The Nun, which has grossed a whopping $363 million (£296.5 million).

The horror film, directed by Michael Chaves, also features actors including Anna Popplewell, Storm Reid and Jonas Bloquet.