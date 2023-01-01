Savannah Chrisley remembers ex Nic Kerdiles after sports star's death

Savannah Chrisley has paid tribute to her ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles after his death.

After professional ice hockey forward Nic Kerdiles died aged 29 in a Nashville motorcycle crash on Saturday, his ex-fiancee Savannah Chrisley and her brother Kyle wrote tribute posts remembering the sports star.

"I'm still hoping you respond to my text. Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today," Savannah wrote in her tribute post. "I miss you and I love you."

She added, "I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... Please send me a sign that you're ok...

"Maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe... or pasta with white sauce... or maybe even your favorite carrot cake."

The television personality concluded, "We loved hard... and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

Nic and Savannah - whose family starred on the reality show Chrisley Knows Best - started dating in November 2017 and became engaged on Christmas Eve of 2018. The couple announced in September 2020 that they had separated.

Kyle shared in his tribute that his sister was "beside herself", writing, "There are really no words. Nic was killed early this morning in a motorcycle accident. It's devastating for our family and my heart aches for his."

He continued, "Nic was a good soul all the way around. He was incredibly hard working and was always there for you. He wasn't just Savannah's ex fiancé, he was a part of our family...

"It's just absolutely heart-breaking. Please pray for comfort for everyone that knew him and loved him."

In a statement obtained by The Mirror, the Nashville Police Department revealed that Nic died in the early hours of Saturday morning - Nashville time - after sustaining injuries from having "ran through a stop sign" on his motorcycle in a residential area north of central Nashville at approximately 3:30am.