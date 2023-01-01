Bruce Willis' wife says it's 'hard to know' if actor is aware of dementia condition

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has revealed she doesn’t know if the actor is aware of his condition.

The Die Hard star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February, and Emma appeared on NBC’s Today Show on Monday to give an update on his health.

When asked by co-host Hoda Kotb if Bruce understood what was happening to him, Emma replied: “It’s hard to know.”

In March 2022, Bruce’s family announced the 68-year-old Hollywood icon would be “stepping away” from acting after initially being diagnosed with aphasia.

However, earlier this year it was confirmed the condition had worsened to FTD.

Emma - who shares 11-year-old Mabel and nine-year-old Evelyn with Bruce - also touched upon how their family has coped since the diagnosis.

The model insisted they have an “honest and open household” and discuss FTD to avoid any “stigma or shame” being attached to the condition.

“What I’m learning is that dementia is hard,” she said. “It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

Bruce also has three older daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

During Monday’s appearance, Emma described the FTD diagnosis as a “blessing and curse” and said understanding more about the condition has made it easier to deal with.

Symptoms of FTD can include speech issues, changes in personality and behaviour, loss of motor skills and muscle spasms.