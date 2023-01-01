Kathy Griffin claims Russell Brand sexually harassed her friend

Kathy Griffin has alleged Russell Brand sexually harassed one of her friends.

The comedian and actress, 62, posted a video to Instagram where she claimed 48-year-old Brand once groped her friend during an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

"She went to shake his hand and he got in her face and pushed his groin against hers," Griffin stated.

The Suddenly Susan star then said she was glad women have gone public with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against the "sleazebag" British comic.

"I am actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand," she confessed. "It has taken forever to catch up with that sleazebag."

Griffin added there are "so many more" allegations yet to come out against Brand, before sharing her thoughts on a double standard that exists between male and female stars.

"You don't hear this s**t about Dame Judi Dench. You don't hear that Julianne Moore is sexually assaulting somebody," the comedian exclaimed.

In a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, spanning many years, four women accused Brand of rape or sexual assault between 2006 and 2013.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor has strongly denied all allegations.

"It gives me a little comfort when guys like Russell Brand finally have some price to pay," Griffin concluded her video, noting that his level of success was "ridiculous" in "light of this behaviour".