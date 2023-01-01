Metropolitan Police investigating 'non-recent' sexual offence claims following Russell Brand reports

Officers from London's Metropolitan Police are investigating more allegations of "non-recent" sexual offences in the wake of media reports of claims against the comedian Russell Brand.

Officials revealed the force had received a "number of allegations of sexual offences" on Monday but had yet to make any arrests. They did not specify whether the historic allegations related to Brand, who denies any non-consensual sexual relations.

The Get Him to the Greek star was accused of sexual assault, including an allegation of rape, by four women who spoke to The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches programme.

A statement from The Met reads: "Following an investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offences in London. We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these. The offences are all non-recent."

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the force's Central Specialist Crime Command, added: "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us. We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support."

The fresh allegations come after the Met confirmed it had received a report of an alleged sexual assault in Soho, London in 2003.

The embattled funnyman has strenuously denied the allegations, blaming the "deep state and corporate collusion" for the media exposés.

In recent years Brand has reinvented himself as a wellness influencer but has also faced strong criticism for his promotion of conspiracy theories, including about the Covid-19 pandemic. However, since reports of the allegations emerged he has also received support from those who agree with his conspiracy claims.