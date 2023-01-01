Phoebe Dynevor reflects on Bridgerton success

Phoebe Dynevor has reflected on her Bridgerton success.

During an interview with Elle for the October cover story, the English actress looked back at how her time on the hit TV show impacted her life.

Phoebe told the publication that she wasn't prepared for the success of the period drama-romance series, which premiered in December 2020.

"I was really naïve. I don't think there was a period of my life as an actress when I thought about fame," the 28-year-old confessed "My only goal was to work as an actress and not have to have any other jobs. And so I just didn't expect it to change my world in the way that it did."

Pheobe played Daphne Bridgeton in the first two seasons of the series. The star then announced earlier this year that she will not be returning for the third season of Bridgerton.

Elsewhere in the interview, Phoebe opened up about her experience with anxiety.

"As a woman in this business, all those anxieties are heightened because of other people's opinions," the actress shared. "My brain can so easily spiral, and I have to bring it back to, What do I want to do? What do I want to say? Where do I feel happy and cozy? The more you prioritize the simple things in life, the easier the outside noise becomes."

Phoebe is set to star in the new Drama Fair Play. She will act alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan and Sebastian de Souza.

Fair Play will hit cinemas on 29 September.