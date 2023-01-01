Kris Jenner feels like the 'luckiest mommy' in the world

Kris Jenner has claimed she is the “luckiest mommy in the world”.

The famous matriarch celebrated National Daughter Day with a touching tribute to her children - Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“I am the luckiest mommy in the world to share this beautiful life with my five incredible, loving, kind, generous, strong, smart, creative, amazing daughters!!!” she wrote on Instagram to mark the event on Sunday.

Kris, 67, posted a series of memorable photographs alongside the sweet message, including several photos of her daughters when they were younger.

Followers were treated to shots of the girls playing with Barbie dolls, posing in matching pyjamas and sporting cosy snow suits.

A more recent picture showed Kris and her glamorous daughters posing with a white Mercedes convertible.

Also featured in the slideshow was an old black and white group shot which included Kris’ mother MJ.

“I thank God every single day for choosing me to be their mommy!! I love you my girls forever and ever,” she added as she tagged all five siblings.

Kris was able to spend some quality time with her children on Sunday when she attended eldest daughter Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker’s Disney-themed baby shower.