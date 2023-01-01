Kristin Davis has come to 'love' her body shape

Kristin Davis has opened up about accepting her body image.

Speaking recently with Woman magazine, the Sex and the City star told the publication that instead obsessing over her weight, she now focuses on things she enjoys.

"Finally I have come to accept and love my body shape," the 58-year-old actress confessed. "So rather than worrying about not being stick thin - I just do things I enjoy like yoga and Pilates."

The star also touched on the ageism that exists not only in Hollywood, but society at large.

"Women particularly live in a really ageist society and it's important we only get procedures done if we want to, and not because we feel pressure," she explained.

During an interview with Haute Living back in June, Kristin reflected on experiencing body shaming while portraying the character of Charlotte in Sex and the City.

She recalled reading comments such as, "Kristin's hips are bigger than her shoulders," and I'm like, 'But they're not!' And then I'm like, 'Well, who cares? What if they are?' But I mean, it's just ongoing."

The actress portrayed the role of Charlotte in the HBO series from 1998 to 2004, followed by two seasons of the revival series And Just Like That... which premiered in 2021.