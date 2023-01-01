Phoebe Dynevor recalls 'very surreal' Pete Davidson romance

Phoebe Dynevor has opened up about her previous relationship with Pete Davidson.

While speaking to Elle magazine for an interview, the Bridgerton star reflected on her six-month romance with the comedian.

"It just goes back to being naïve - I didn't think anyone would care," Phoebe told the outlet of the media attention surrounding their relationship. "I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation."

On the "lots of hard lessons" she had to learn during those six months, the actress shared, "You realize, 'Oh, I can't live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest.'

"There was a time, for example, when I'd post anything on my Instagram, and now I'm very, very careful about what I put out into the world."

Pete and Phoebe dated from March to August of 2021. Sources for Cosmopolitan speculated that the couple split due to complications from living in different cities.

During her interview, Phoebe said that the relationship was "very surreal" - because of how it put her fame in perspective.

"This whole world that I was opened up to was really intimidating. Having men outside your house with cameras is super scary when you live on your own," she shared. "There were men who would wait outside my house with cameras, and it was the same men a few times. I don't want to go on the record and say that I was being stalked, but when you have paparazzi who are waiting outside your house, it definitely feels like that."

She concluded, "I really am just here to act; I love my job so much, and it was weird for me that the attention was being taken away from my work."

The actress will star in the upcoming film Fair Play, which will hit cinemas on Friday.