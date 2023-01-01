Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's youngest child's name revealed amid divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's youngest child's name has been revealed amid their divorce.
Sophie and Joe's 14-month-old daughter's name, which has been kept under wraps, has been revealed amid their turbulent divorce.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, it has been disclosed that the former couple's daughter, previously known as D.J, is named Delphine
The Game Of Thrones Star and the Jonas Brothers singer also share a three-year-old daughter named Willa. The pair have kept details about both of the girls private.
The estranged couple welcomed Willa in July 2020. Delphine was born in Miami two years later in July 2022.
Earlier this month, the Waffle House hitmaker filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage. He stated that their relationship was "irretrievably broken".
After the split, Sophie sued Joe, accusing him of preventing their daughters from returning to their 'forever home' in England and withholding their passports.
According to documents filed in Manhattan on Monday and obtained by New York Post and People, Willa and Delphine must temporarily stay within the U.S. state.
Joe and Sophie will appear in court on 3 October for a pretrial conference. They have the option to participate virtually.
