Angelina Jolie admits having children 'saved' her

Angelina Jolie has admitted that having children 'saved' her.

During a new interview with Vogue, the actress/filmmaker opened up about how having children changed her life.

"I was 26 when I became a mother. My entire life changed," Angelina told the publication. "Having children saved me-and taught me to be in this world differently."

The Maleficent star shared that if it had not been for her children, she would have chosen a "darker" path.

"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be," she stated. "Of course I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I'm also the one that they laugh at-and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

Angelina shares six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox - with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple ended their relationship in 2016 after 11 years together.

Elsewhere in the interview, Angelina confessed that she hasn't felt like herself "for a decade".

"I feel a bit down these days," she said. "I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into."

Angelina noted that she had chosen to slow her acting career down "seven years ago, only taking jobs that didn't require long shoots. We had a lot of healing to do. We're still finding our footing."