Naomi Watts has 'no real photos' of late father Peter

Naomi Watts has opened up about losing her father when she was seven years old.

While speaking to Tatler for an interview published on Wednesday, the King Kong star recalled how her father Peter died of an apparent heroin overdose when she was seven years old.

Speaking of her "sadness" at having very few memories of Peter, Naomi, 55 shared, "Even sadder, there's no real photos or anything."

She added, "Every now and again, I come across a new photo and I'm like, ah, I think I remember that day, or I think I can feel where we are... triggers."

Peter worked as a sound engineer for Pink Floyd before his death at age 31. Naomi said her father's death has influenced the projects she's taken on in her career.

"If there is a thematic thread, my choices of work have sort of always been honing in on things like identity and grief," she told the outlet. "Those are two big things in my life that I've struggled with - identity, I think, because of moving around all the time. And then the grief thing, obviously, my father."

Peter and Noami's mother Myfanwy divorced when the now-actress was four years old. When Peter died, Pink Floyd reportedly gave Myfanwy a few thousand pounds to "get things underway" - but the mother and daughter still struggled.

"Having grown up losing my dad at a very early age, I think that's a story I know well; it's still sorting itself out at the ripe age of 52," Naomi told Vogue Australia in a 2021 interview. "Through that, you lose a part of yourself... you feel like you're not fully formed in a way."