Torrey DeVitto announces engagement to Jared LaPine

Torrey DeVitto has announced her engagement to Jared LaPine.

The Chicago Med star, 39, took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that Jared proposed to her in early september during a woodland walk.

"Earlier this month at 5 p.m. on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever," Torrey captioned a series of photos from the special day. "My answer was obvious."

A representative for the Pretty Little Liars actress had previously confirmed to People that Torrey and the filmmaker had become engaged at the beginning of September. At the time, Torrey posted a black-and-white photo of the couple together on Instagram and captioned the post with a heart emoji - though she did not reveal her ring.

Jared and Torrey first went Instagram official in June of this year, with a photo of the pair in a Michigan poppy field together.

Torrey was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013.