Maya Hawke was cautioned about working with father Ethan Hawke on Wildcat

Maya Hawke was cautioned about mixing family and business by working with her father Ethan Hawke on the new movie Wildcat.

The Stranger Things actress plays American author Flannery O'Connor in the independent biographical drama, which was directed and co-written by her father.

In a joint interview with Variety, the 25-year-old admitted everyone cautioned them about working together.

"Before we started, everyone was asking me, 'Are you nervous to work with your dad?' I hadn't thought to be," she recalled, to which Ethan added, "I started thinking, 'What am I not seeing? What am I missing?' But this is our safe place..."

Maya finished the sentence, "... making art together."

Wildcat is not the first time the Asteroid City actress has worked with family - she previously appeared alongside Ethan in his 2020 TV miniseries, The Good Lord Bird, and she has already filmed the comedy thriller, The Kill Room, with her mother Uma Thurman.

"I'm so excited for people to get to see my mom be funny," Maya said of the project. "In the last couple of years, she's done independent comedies that, for whatever reason, haven't seen the light of day. She's the funniest person I know."

The Kill Room, also starring Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello, will be released in the U.S. on 28 September. Wildcat premiered at the Telluride and Toronto film festivals earlier this month.