'I've got quite high standards when I work with other people': Taika Waititi could relate to Next Goal Wins coach Thomas Rongen

Taika Waititi noticed elements of himself in 'Next Goal Wins' coach Thomas Rongen.

The 48-year-old filmmaker has directed the new movie that features Michael Fassbender as Dutch-American coach Rongen as he looks to improve the results of the American Samoa national football team – ranked as one of the weakest teams on the planet - and couldn't help but draw parallels between himself and the main character.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Taika said: "There are probably elements of the character we created around Thomas that I see in myself – that I see developing if I lose my patience.

"I've got quite high standards when I work with other people, and can feel – when someone's not getting things right – this thing builds up in me. I feel like this idea of becoming more patient with people is a thing that I've had to learn from being patient with this film."

Production on the movie – which also stars Elisabeth Moss and Oscar Kightley – was hit by delays due to the coronavirus pandemic but Taika was comforted by the fact that filming took place in Hawaii.

The 'Jojo Rabbit' director said: "I really understand why Adam Sandler just does everything in Hawaii. It's just nice to be around brown people. It's like being at home! You want to relax me? Put me around Pacific Islanders."

Taika previously explained how the big-screen adaptation of the documentary of the same name had personal resonance as he could link it to his upbringing.

The New Zealand filmmaker said: "It's the ultimate underdog story.

"It taking place in Polynesia is very important to me, because it's my people. We stick together. It was like seeing myself up there, seeing my family up there, when I saw that documentary, which is so perfect in many ways.

"And to have broader audiences have access to that story was one of my main goals. To bring our backyard to people, and to put brown faces on screen was a big deal for me. I just loved it."