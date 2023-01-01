Patrick J. Adams apologises for sharing photos from Suits set amid actors' strike

Patrick J. Adams has apologised for sharing photos from the Suits set amid the ongoing actors' strike.

The Suits star took to Instagram this week to share a series of previously unseen throwback photos from his time on the hit legal drama.

The behind-the-scenes photos featured Suits actors including Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin and Gina Torres.

The actor captioned the post, "I miss my friends. Each and every one of them."

However, Patrick has now deleted the photos and issued an apology on his Stories.

"The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections," he stated.

Patrick continued, "It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry."

He concluded the statement, "So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead #sagaftrastrong."

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since 14 July, meaning actors should not promote films or TV shows on social media.

It was announced earlier this week that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached an agreement with major studios and streaming services following the five-month strike.

However, members have since been advised that the strike is still ongoing.

According to Variety, the Guild stated, "To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorised to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then."