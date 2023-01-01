Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo welcome first child together

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo have welcomed their first child together.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Harry Potter actress announced that she and her husband of one year had welcomed a baby boy the previous week.

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September," Bonnie captioned a photo of the newborn. "We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun (sic)!"

Bonnie - who played Ginny Weasley throughout the eight-part Harry Potter film series - and Andrew married in California in 2022. They first announced that they were expecting their first child together in April this year.

"So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience," Bonnie continued in her Wednesday post. "During these healing postpartum days we've been visited by some angels."

After thanking her midwives, doula, doctor, host of her birthing course, and other "birth workers" and supporters, the actress shouted out her husband.

"Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered," she gushed. "Elio has the most tender loving papa."