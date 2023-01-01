Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls burning his daughter's shoes

Arnold Schwarzenegger once threw his daughter’s shoes in the fire and hurled his son’s mattress out of the window.

The Hollywood icon has discussed his unconventional parenting techniques in a new interview with People magazine.

Arnold revealed that he behaved like a “drill instructor” as he recalled incidents involving his daughter Katherine, 33, and son Patrick, 30.

"Katherine comes over with Lyla,” Arnold recalled of the time his daughter came to visit with her three-year-old daughter Lyla. “And she says, 'Lyla, I told you already not to put the shoes there. Keep your shoes on, or you put them away, but you don't leave them there by the stand in front of the fireplace because you know what Daddy did? When I left my shoes there twice? The third time, he burned them in front of me and I cried.'"

When asked if he had really burned the footwear, Arnold replied: "Yes, absolutely."

The former governor of California revealed that since Katherine started her own family with husband Chris Pratt she uses the "same methods" which she "cried over and she complained about”.

Arnold also recalled how he reacted when Patrick, then aged nine, failed to make his own bed.

"I opened up the door to the balcony, picked up the mattress and threw it down with the bedsheets, the pillows, everything,” he shared.

“I said, 'Don't ever make someone come in and clean your room, clean your shower or make your bed. I said, 'Because I taught you how to make the bed.'"

Arnold has four children with his ex-wife Maria Shriver and a son with former family housekeeper Mildred Baena.