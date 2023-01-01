Chris Evans is not interested in leading man roles

Chris Evans does not feel the need to "carve out a leading man niche" for himself.

While he has headlined numerous films, particularly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Captain America actor revealed that he is happiest in a supporting role or acting within an ensemble nowadays.

"I would run away from the leading man role every time if I could," he stated. "I'm not trying to fit into that box. So if a good supporting role comes along, I'm jumping at it. Just like Knives Out. I'm happy to be in an ensemble. I don't need to carve out some sort of leading man niche for myself."

The 42-year-old explained that he's not cut out for being the centre of attention - unlike his Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr.

"Someone like Robert Downey Jr. walks in the room and he owns the oxygen," Evans praised. "He's just such a presence, such a force. Magnetic in every way. Let him be the lead. Let him have the mic, let him say the lines. Whatever needs to be said. That's fine."

Evans filmed three movies in 2022 - Ghosted, Pain Hustlers and Red One. In Ghosted, he supported Ana de Armas as an action heroine and Pain Hustlers is led by his friend Emily Blunt.

Ghosted, which was released on Apple TV+ in April, received generally negative reviews from critics and Evans admitted it "could have been better".

"Critics didn't like it. But that's more the fault of the movie as opposed to the appetite of the audience. I think the appetite's there, if it's done properly. We could have been better," he candidly acknowledged.

Pain Hustlers will be released on Netflix in October, while Red One doesn't yet have a release date.