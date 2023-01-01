Tom Hanks insists AI-created dental ad had 'nothing to do' with him

Tom Hanks has warned fans not to be fooled by a commercial for a dental plan featuring an AI version of him.

Sharing a screengrab of the clip on Instagram over the weekend, the Saving Private Ryan star issued a warning to his fans and insisted he was not involved with the promotion of the dental plan.

"BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me," Hanks captioned a still from the commercial featuring an AI-generated image of him. "I have nothing to do with it."

The Oscar-winning actor's face was previously digitally manipulated for his 2004 film The Polar Express - the first movie created entirely using motion-capture technology.

Hanks expressed his thoughts about AI during an appearance on The Adam Buxton Podcast in May.

"We saw this coming," he said. "We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now that has only grown a billionfold since then, and we see it everywhere."

Hanks also noted he could be "hit by a bus tomorrow" and his performances could continue with the use of AI and deepfake technology.

"It's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge, but it's also a legal one," he stated. "Without a doubt people will be able to tell (that it's AI), but the question is will they care? There are some people that won't care, that won't make that delineation."