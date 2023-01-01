Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on split from Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reflected on his scandalous split from his ex-wife Maria Shriver.

While speaking to People magazine in an interview published on Sunday, The Terminator star recalled sparking an affair with his family housekeeper Mildred Baena - a decision which led to the end of his marriage with Maria in 2011.

"Remember it's not like we had a feud," Arnold said of his split with Maria. "We didn't have a fight. It's just my f**k up."

The actor welcomed son Joseph with the housekeeper five days after welcoming son Christopher with Maria. In the 2023 Netflix documentary Arnold, it was revealed that Maria discovered her husband's affair during a marriage counselling session.

The former Governor of California finalised his divorce from the journalist in 2021, 10 years after their separation, and they remain on good terms.

"My chapter with Maria will continue on forever," he told the outlet. "Even though it's a different relationship, there's no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her."

Arnold also detailed his and Maria's approach to co-parenting their children. In addition to Christopher, 26, they share 33-year-old Katherine, 32-year-old Christina, and 30-year-old Patrick.

"We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of (the affair)," he explained. "And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother's Day parties and Christmas."

Arnold began dating his current partner Heather Milligan in 2013.