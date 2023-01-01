Robin Williams' daughter Zelda criticises 'disturbing' AI recreations of his voice

Zelda Williams has called out "disturbing" AI recreations of her late father Robin Williams' voice.

The 34-year-old actress revealed in a statement on her Instagram Stories over the weekend that she was disturbed to hear AI attempt to replicate the voice of the late Mrs. Doubtfire star, who died in 2014 aged 63.

"I am not an impartial voice in SAG's fight against AI," she began, referring to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "I've witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn't theoretical, it is very very real."

She continued, "I've already heard AI used to get his 'voice' to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings. Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance."

The Writers Guild of America went on strike in May while members of the SAG-AFTRA performers union followed suit in July. One of the main disputes revolves around their work being potentially replaced or recreated by AI.

Concluding her post, Zelda insisted that AI technology will never be as good as the real deal.

"These recreations are, at their very best, a poor facsimile of greater people, but at their worst, a horrendous Frankensteinian monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for," she stated.

The WGA strike ended last week but the SAG-AFTRA industrial action is still ongoing.