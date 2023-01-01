Russell Brand being investigated over stalking and harassment claims

Russell Brand is being investigated by a second police force over claims of harassment and stalking.

Representatives from the Thames Valley Police revealed on Monday that a woman contacted the force two weeks ago with "new information" in relation to reports of "harassment and stalking".

According to the BBC, the woman reported her allegations to the police force multiple times between 2018 and 2022 but no further action was taken. Brand, 48, also accused the woman of harassment in 2017.

The police spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that officers were reviewing the new information but stated that it "would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation".

In mid-September, the Get Him to the Greek actor was accused of rape and sexual assault in a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches. The reported offences allegedly took place during the height of Brand's fame between 2006 and 2013.

London's Metropolitan Police previously confirmed it had received a "number of allegations of sexual offences" against Brand following the publication of the claims.

Brand, who has vehemently denied all allegations made against him, recently thanked his fans for their support on social media.

"Obviously, it's been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with," he said in the video, before referring to "media corruption and censorship".