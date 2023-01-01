Beyoncé confirms Renaissance World Tour concert film

Beyoncé has confirmed the upcoming release of her Renaissance World Tour concert movie.

The Crazy in Love singer confirmed reports about the concert movie by debuting its trailer during the final stop on her world tour in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.

Shortly after the show, she shared the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé on social media alongside the caption, "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply," lyrics from her song All Up in Your Mind.

The trailer features snippets of the singer performing, preparing backstage and spending time with her children Blue Ivy, 11, and Sir and Rumi, six.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," Beyoncé can be heard saying in a voiceover. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged."

According to the official description, the movie "accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri".

"Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance," the synopsis continued. "Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home."

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, will be released in cinemas in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on 1 December, with more global dates to follow.