Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after nearly four years of marriage.

The model and actress filed for divorce from the Canadian actor in a Los Angeles court after nearly four years of marriage, multiple outlets have confirmed.

Jodie listed the date of the separation as 13 September and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The pair, who met at the Dawson's Creek star's birthday party in 2018, tied the knot in December 2019 after the actress proposed during a New Year's Eve holiday in Nicaragua. They welcomed their first child, Janie, in April 2020.

The Queen & Slim star has requested equal shared custody of their three-year-old daughter in the divorce filing, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The outlet also reported that the former couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

It was rumoured that the pair briefly split in September of last year when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, however, neither of them addressed the rumours.

"When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," Jodie revealed in 2021 during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."