Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae tie the knot in Italy

Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly got married to musician Malcolm McRae in Venice, Italy over the weekend.



The Queen's Gambit actress exchanged vows with her partner at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta on the Grand Canal in Venice, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.



The images showed the 27-year-old appearing on a balcony wearing a white veil and beige ballgown covered in embroidery and embellishments depicting birds and flowers. Earlier in the day, she appeared in a white robe on the balcony.



The ceremony was reportedly attended by around 150 guests including Cara Delevingne, Ozark star Julia Garner, Anya's The Menu co-star Nicholas Hoult and his partner Bryana Holly, actor/musician Evan Ross, and Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry.



The guests were photographed taking water taxis to and from the venue.



Anya and Malcolm began dating in May 2021 and have barely spoken about their relationship publicly. It was reported in July 2022 that they got hitched in a U.S. courthouse, however, this has never been confirmed.



The Northman star gave a rare insight into their relationship in an interview with British Vogue in March 2022.



"I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," she said at the time. "We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."