Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel return to late-night talk shows following writers' strike

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel resumed their late-night talk shows after a five-month hiatus on Monday night.

The U.S. late-night talk show hosts celebrated the return of their respective series on Monday after being off-air throughout the writers' strike, which commenced on 2 May and ended on 27 September.

During his opening monologue, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host said, "I am so excited to be here... Even my dad called and said he's so excited to watch Kimmel."

Addressing the strike directly, he joked, "Glad the writers got the fair deal that they deserve. You've got to hand it to them: Only writers would spend all summer trying to get back to the office."

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel began, "In case you've forgotten my name is Jimmy. I have been off the air for five months. We've been gone so long, The Bachelor is now a grandfather... You know what the weirdest thing about being off the air is? When I walk into a room, nobody claps. I walk into Costco. I get nothing."

He thanked his crew for supporting the show's writers by refusing the cross the picket line and helping them score "a big win". He also shared his hope that SAG-AFTRA actors, who are still on strike, reach a fair deal soon.

Elsewhere, Seth Meyers opened his talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, by telling the audience that he was grateful to be back.

"I never take this show for granted, but being away from it for as long as I was away from it really hits home how much I love having this as a workplace," he gushed. "I am so happy to be back in a room with my writers. I missed my writers so much. I was so happy to see them this morning. I will admit by lunch I was a little over it. They're really talented, they just have a ton of opinions..."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also made a comeback on Monday night.