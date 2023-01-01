Colton Underwood launches production company As Best Friends Productions

Colton Underwood has launched his new production company As Best Friends Productions.

While speaking to Variety for an interview published on Tuesday, The Bachelor star announced the launch of his new production company.

"I fell into The Bachelor franchise and I enjoyed it. Being famous was fun," Colton told the outlet. "Obviously, I was going through my own personal journey and it took me a while to get my footing. I slipped in front of America, and I made mistakes."

The television personality came out as gay in 2021 after being reportedly blackmailed by an anonymous man threatening to out him to the press. Colton is the first lead Bachelor to come out as gay.

"After coming out, personally, my life was back on track, but the media and the public didn't react well to how I handled my coming out. It was a little discouraging after coming out and finally finding peace in my life to still have this weirdness in my career," he continued in his interview. "After football and TV fame, I didn't really know what my lane was professionally."

Colton enjoyed a two-year professional football career before his appearance on The Bachelor franchise. After his role in The Bachelor's 23rd season, he starred in the unscripted series Coming Out Colton and the competition series Beyond The Edge.

Now, Colton and his husband Jordan C. Brown have launched the company As Best Friends Productions. They currently have one feature documentary and two unscripted series in development and hope to target middle-American audiences.

"I feel like that's now my responsibility because I do have a lot of conservative fans. I do have a conservative family," Colton said of the decision. "I did grow up in middle America and I think I have their attention."