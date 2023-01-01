Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne end producing partnership

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne have ended their production company partnership.

Sources for Deadline confirmed on Tuesday that the Animal Pictures partners have decided to go their separate ways.

"Moving forward, Natasha will operate under the name Animal Pictures while Maya will produce independently. We will continue to support each other and remain committed to the various projects we've developed together and have in the pipeline," the producer-actresses told the outlet in a joint statement. "We are excited for each other and what the future holds."

Maya and Natasha formerly ran the production company together, backing projects including Poker Face, Loot, and The Hospital. While Natasha is set to continue under the Animal Pictures banner, Maya has departed to produce works independently.

The pair asserted that they would continue to produce together on projects they had previously approved, but not any new works. Those currently in development include Extra Ordinary and Desert People.

Animal Pictures entered into a multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+ last summer, after their prior first-look deal with Amazon Studios.