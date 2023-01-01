Patrick Stewart claims Tom Hardy 'wouldn't engage' with Star Trek: Nemesis co-stars

Patrick Stewart has claimed Tom Hardy "wouldn't engage" with his co-stars on the set of Star Trek: Nemesis.

In his new memoir, Making It So, the veteran actor revealed that he thought Hardy wouldn't make it big in Hollywood because the "odd, solitary young man" kept himself isolated from the rest of the cast while making the 2002 sci-fi movie.

"Tom wouldn't engage with any of us on a social level," Stewart wrote in the book, reports Insider. "Never said, 'Good morning,' never said, 'Goodnight,' and spent the hours he wasn't needed on set in his trailer with his girlfriend... He was by no means hostile - it was just challenging to establish any rapport with him.

"On the evening Tom wrapped his role, he characteristically left without ceremony or niceties, simply walking out of the door. As it closed, I said quietly to (co-stars) Brent (Spiner) and Jonathan (Frakes), 'And there goes someone I think we shall never hear of again.' It gives me nothing but pleasure that Tom has proven me so wrong."

The Peaky Blinders actor played the villain Praetor Shinzon in Star Trek: Nemesis, which marked his third feature film. He became a household name several years later thanks to performances in Bronson and Inception, among other projects.

Elsewhere, the 83-year-old conceded that the movie, the fourth and final film featuring the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, was "particularly weak" and he didn't have "a single exciting scene to play" as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Making It So was released on Tuesday.