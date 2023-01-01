Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital over heart attack scare

Kevin Spacey was recently rushed to hospital over heart attack fears.

While giving a speech at the closing ceremony of the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan on Monday, the House of Cards actor revealed that he had experienced a health scare earlier that day while touring a museum.

"I experienced something here today that was unexpected," he said, according to a video published by The U.S. Sun. on Wednesday. "I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.

"I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with what had just happened and (on) their advice, we went immediately to the... medical centre.

"I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. The staff who took care of me, and even put me through an MRI, were incredibly attentive and I'm grateful to the doctors... Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm, of course, grateful it's not anything more serious."

The 64-year-old told the audience that the scare made him realise how "fragile" life can be.

Spacey is currently trying to rebuild his career after being faced with multiple allegations of sexual offences since late 2017. In July, he was cleared of multiple counts of sexual assault following a trial in London. He had denied all the charges.