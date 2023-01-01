Colin Jost and Michael Che reschedule stand-up show due to Saturday Night Live return

Colin Jost and Michael Che have rescheduled a stand-up show due to the return of Saturday Night Live.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the SNL head writers announced that they had to postpone their upcoming stand-up performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on 14 October because it clashes with the sketch show's return following the strike.

Alongside a picture of Colin posing with a thumbs-up, Michael wrote, "Radio city show moved to sunday cause snl back that night... nobody is happy about this (sic)."

Editors at Deadline revealed earlier on Wednesday that Saturday Night Live would return for its 49th season on 14 October, clashing with the planned comedy gig. Michael and Colin pushed their performance to 15 October as a result of the show's return.

The Weekend Update anchors assured attendees that their tickets were transferable and refunds were available to those who couldn't make the new date.

SNL's announcement comes shortly after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike ended on 27 September. The show was granted an exemption to run by the SAG-AFTRA performers' union, which is still striking.

The full cast from its previous season is set to join Michael and Colin, alongside new featured player Chloe Troast.