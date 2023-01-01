The Drew Barrymore Show announces fourth season premiere date

The Drew Barrymore Show will return for its fourth season on 16 October.

Representatives for The Drew Barrymore Show announced via its official account on X - formerly known as Twitter - on Wednesday that they would debut the show's fourth season on 16 October.

Captioning a photo of host Drew Barrymore, the post read, "This just in: We're kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th!"

The former child star sparked outrage in September after announcing the new series of her talk show would air on 18 September despite the writers' strike. Writers Guild of America (WGA) members protested the show outside New York's CBS Broadcast Center as Drew taped episodes.

After several days of controversy, the Charlie's Angels star reversed her decision after realising the upset it had caused.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," she wrote. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.

"We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

The WGA strike ended on 27 September.

Variety later confirmed that the talk show's fourth season would air in October instead.